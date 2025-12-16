AEW's Jeff Jarrett: John Cena WWE SNME Loss Was Dumbest Finish Ever, Slap In The Face

Three days removed from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, the wrestling world is still divided about the finish of John Cena's last match, which saw him tap out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold. Some applaud Cena for abiding by the time-honored tradition of putting someone else over on his way out of the ring, while also eliciting major heat for them. Industry veteran Jeff Jarrett, on the other hand, thinks the tradition is nothing but malarkey.

On the "My World" podcast, Jarrett didn't hold back on his displeasure for the finish that unfolded between Cena and GUNTHER at SNME. "When you have the entire arena chanting the things that they chanted, and [WWE] saying, 'Oh yeah, this is the exact desired reaction,' maybe it is. Maybe that is the desired action they're going to, but time-honored tradition bull****, that is silly talk to me," Jarrett said.

"... Why do I think it was the single dumbest finish? Because I think it is a direct slap in the face of our industry, [to the spirit of] 'Never give up.' Do you know how impactful it is if I'm in a room full of bankers, TV executives, friends, or whoever it may be and I can look them in the face and a non-wrestling fan and say, 'Do you know who holds the record for the most Make-A-Wish visits in the history of that organization? It's a professional wrestler. Yes, it's John Cena.' His whole mantra, hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up, and you're gonna get this bull**** that we got to get heat on a heel in a time-honored tradition? It's the silliest, most ridiculous argument that people are throwing up."

According to Jarrett, Cena's decision to tap out not only goes against his long-standing slogan of "Never Give Up," but also goes against how legends should be treated in professional wrestling. Above all, Jarrett believes bookers should be taking care of the business' integrity and its legends, especially ones who've long served as a top babyface like the Cenation Leader.