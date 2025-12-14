The Miz On Last John Cena Match At WWE SNME: 'It's Exactly What Should Have Happened'

The scene of John Cena tapping out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event continues to be a polarizing one as some fans see it as a symbolic gesture, while others are simply enraged. In the eyes of The Miz, it was the correct way to end the illustrious career of Cena, who now leaves pro wrestling as the record-holding 17-time world champion for WWE.

"It's exactly what should have happened for this final John Cena match," The Miz said on the SNME post-show, making it clear that he was speaking as his real-self, rather than his WWE persona. "... The right guy got the call. GUNTHER got the call and he succeeded. You might boo him, but it is well deserved. I have been in the ring with him; they have not. I know that guy is ready for this pressure. He is ready to be the person that took out John Cena, that made John Cena give up. Now, Monday Night Raw, I can't wait [to see what happens next]."

Expanding upon the Cena vs. GUNTHER finish, Miz noted that he would not have been thrilled in the event that Cena defeated "The Ring General" instead. Why? GUNTHER is considered to be the future of WWE — something Cena went out of his way to spotlight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"You look at GUNTHER, he is the future, whether you like it or not," Miz said. "People are like, 'But he's in his upper 30s'. This guy is in his prime. I have wrestled him. I have been in the ring with GUNTHER. I know how lethal, how damaging he can be. And I also know that what guy made me a babyface when I wrestled him? GUNTHER."

As Miz alluded to, he has long been one of WWE's most hated characters. At WWE Survivor Series 2023, though, most fans found themselves rooting for him as he challenged GUNTHER, albeit unsuccessfully, for the Intercontinental Championship.