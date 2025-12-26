Mercedes Mone Reflects On Legacy Of WWE Women's Tag Titles

AEW's Mercedes Mone has detailed her emotions after learning WWE was to introduce the women's tag team titles.

Mone and other women's stars had lobbied for the introduction of women's tag team titles during her time in WWE. In a recent edition of her "MoneMag," she argued that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon often took credit for things that he didn't create or push for.

"We didn't find out from Vince in person. I don't think Vince ever honestly said the word yes—ever. He always said things in his own way, framing them as something he had created. He was the one who made it, and he's the one who ultimately made it happen. That's not a lie. We officially found out at Evolution that the tag team titles were being made," she said.

The AEW star recalled how Triple H informed the roster about the titles, but she was not convinced WWE would actually introduce them. Mone revealed that she missed a flight and instead headed to Orlando, where the news was announced by McMahon during a taping of Raw. She said she watched the segment from Gorilla Position and welled up after hearing the news. The AEW TBS Champion noted how the addition of women's tag team titles was an important moment in pro wrestling as it led to other promotions also adding them.

"I stayed in Gorilla to watch a pretape that he [McMahon] did earlier in the day just so I could hear it with my own ears. And when that was said, from Gorilla, tears flew down my face. I just couldn't believe it. The moment had finally arrived. All that time, sitting at Vince's door, walking in his office and him yelling at us, 'Not now, no! Next week.' It was all worth it because it's not just in the WWE that has women's tag titles, now it's in AEW, TNA and all over wrestling, and it's so frigin awesome!"

The women's tag team titles were unveiled in 2018, with Mone and Bayley becoming the inaugural champions in February 2019.