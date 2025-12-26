Maxxine Dupri On WWE IC Title Win: 'Rocked Me To My Core'

With a little help from AJ Lee, Maxxine Dupri recently walked out of Madison Square Garden with the Women's Intercontinental Championship in her grasp. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch left the famous venue titleless and tirading on social media. While appearing on "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez," Dupri opened up about the personal significance of not only capturing the Women's IC Title, but also pinning Lynch, a decorated WWE figure, in the process.

"I just couldn't believe that I was walking out of Madison Square Garden as the IC Champ," Dupri said. "It's like you stay in that whirlwind for like a week. It still wasn't hitting me. There was a part of me with that [had] delusional confidence that I was like, 'Yes, one day I can achieve it. I can hold a singles title. I know I can do it.' But the other part of me was like, 'But maybe in 10 years, I have a lot of work to do.' So to achieve that and to pin Becky Lynch of all people especially, really just rocked me to my core.

"I'm just filled with so much gratitude, but also with so much motivation," she continued, "because I know what I have to do to continue to hold this title, to continue to raise this title, and continue to make it a big deal like Lyra Valkyia did and like Becky Lynch did. I don't want to be the person that drops that ball, so I got to stay locked in."

Since dethroning Lynch on the November 17 edition of "WWE Raw," Dupri has successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against her friend-turned-foe Ivy Nile. Looking ahead, the Alpha Academy member will pivot her attention back to Lynch when the two meet in a title rematch, set for January 5. This comes as part of the red brand's one-year anniversary celebration on Netflix.

