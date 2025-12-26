Speedball Mike Bailey 'Devastated' By AEW Loss

Tomorrow night, the semifinals for the 2025 Continental Classic are set for AEW's annual Worlds End pay-per-view event in Chicago. Even though Mike Bailey received a consolation prize for his efforts, the holidays seem a bit blue, as he did not punch his ticket after "Jungle" Jack Perry took the gift of points away from Bailey to go forward on the golden side of the tournament at "AEW Collision: Holiday Bash." The former three-time Impact/TNA X-Division Champion reflected on this loss in his most recent vlog (available on YouTube).

"Well, that did not go well at all. And I cannot overstate how disappointed I am," "Speedball" said minutes after his match this past Saturday. "However, if I had won this, then I would be in the lead, and things would be very different."

Adding insult to injury, five days later, on the Christmas edition of "AEW Collision," Bailey suffered another loss to the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Despite not reaching the semifinals, Bailey's run in the tournament was quite gravitational, as he pulled victories over "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and his partner Kevin Knight, securing six points in this year's event. As it stands, "The Rainmaker" and his Don Callis Family stablemate, Fletcher, head into "The Windy City" with nine points each within the Gold League. Their other ally, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, and Jon Moxley, represent the final two in the Blue League with 13 and nine points, respectively. The overall winner will be crowned later in tomorrow night's program.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Speedball Mike Bailey (YouTube vlog)" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.