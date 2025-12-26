Bully Ray Compares Austin Theory's WWE Storyline To Real-Life Organized Crime Saga

Despite providing openings for its members to gain victories in the ring, Austin Theory was not instantly accepted into The Vision. Instead, manager Paul Heyman demanded that Theory prove his value in an official tag match alongside The Vision's Bronson Reed on this week's episode of "WWE Raw."

In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this series of events is particularly reminiscent of the real-life organized crime saga surrounding former FBI agent Joseph D. Pistone, also known as Donnie Brasco.

"This kid might be alright, especially if he proves himself to the two of them," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "This is a slow burn story. This is paying attention to details. I always say wrestling and the mafia, same thing. It's like a gang.You want to become a part of a gang, you gotta kind of pledge the gang first Or a fraternity, you gotta pledge the fraternity. You gotta prove your worth. But since Heyman always thinks in mafia movie terms in his head, it reminded me of Donnie Brasco."

As suggested by his autobiography titled, "Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia," Pistone once went undercover as a jewel thief named Donnie Brasco in order to infiltrate the Mafia. His 1988 book was then transformed into a feature film starring Johnny Depp and Al Pacino.

In Theory's case, he spent a few weeks under the guise of a black mask and hoodie to help the likes of Reed, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul secure wins in WWE. Once unveiled, Theory continued this trend by curb-stomping and pinning Rey Mysterio to cement a tag team win for himself and Reed on "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.