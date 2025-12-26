Bully Ray Says Thea Hail Won WWE NXT NA Title 'Fair & Square'

Reigning Women's North American Champion Thea Hail's victory over former champion Blake Monroe has led to a lot of conversation in the pro wrestling industry, mostly because of the botch that led to the win. While many have analyzed what went wrong and reported on the way forward, Bully Ray believes that Hail's win was legitimate.

"As far as I'm concerned, and from what we saw tonight, Thea Hail beat Blake Monroe fair-and-square!" Bully said during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark" after watching this week's "NXT" and seeing the exchange between Blake and Hail. "There were no mistakes. The referee didn't screw up. Thea beat Blake." The veteran then picked apart Hail's promo, noting how the fans seemed to be behind her as well. He also pointed out that Monroe seemed to be a wreck during the segment, in the way of a classic heel.

The WWE Hall of Famer recounted the events of the segment, including how the two went back-and-forth about the title before Hail laid down a challenge at Monroe at the upcoming New Year's Evil event, where she'll defend the title against her. "With all of the controversy surrounding this match and the finish from last week, in my opinion, the best thing that NXT could do is leave that championship right where it is," Bully stated. The now-retired wrestler then said that having Hail drop the title back to Monroe so quickly would be a bad look and could end up ruining Hail's momentum. "Don't fix it. Leave it alone. I think it's really good. I think you run with it. I think there's a definitive victory from Thea Hail."

