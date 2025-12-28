Tony Khan Details Changes He Made To AEW's Creative Process In Early 2025

2025 has been a landmark year for AEW and has even been considered by many as the best year the company has had since it was formed in 2019, even surpassing 2021 which is still beloved by a large portion of the audience. A big reason for the success AEW has had this year is down to the man at the top, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who took his creative process back to the drawing board at the start of the year to try and rediscover what made him love booking wrestling shows in the first place. Khan was asked about the change to his creative process in a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," and he believes he almost listened to too many ideas at the back end of 2024.

"I don't want to describe being collaborative as a mistake, but there is such a thing as being too collaborative as a decision-maker. Since you asked about the focus and some of the stories and putting the TV shows together, yeah, I definitely felt like I had a good approach that I'd refined in 2020, and trying to be good, trying to listen and be collaborative. I think I had gotten too collaborative, and it was kind of the same mistake I made at the beginning, And it really helped in the end of 2024, going into 2025, I just said, 'Okay, I'm going to put the outline for everything together myself. I'm going to eliminate the meetings between shows, and I will put everything together myself between shows. And then I'll come in with the outline of what I want, rather than have a lot of collaborative meetings where everybody chimes in what they think we should be doing.'"

Khan cited the booking of the 2024 Continental Classic tournament as period of time where he realized that he actually enjoyed being the only cook in the kitchen, which is something he has stuck with heading into this year's tournament as well.