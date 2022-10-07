Backstage News On Who Tony Khan Is Bouncing AEW Creative Ideas Off Of

Most wrestling fans these days view Tony Khan as the man responsible for everything behind the scenes at AEW. Khan has done very little to counter such perceptions, at times even promoting the idea. He has made it a point to make it known that he has the final say on what you see on "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" but also when it comes to Ring of Honor pay-per-views and shoulder content like "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." But is he really doing this all alone?

As it turns out, Khan is the man with the last word, but he does in fact call upon some assistance along the way. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave it was noted that, while Khan holds the role of booker, he receives help on formatting AEW programming from QT Marshall, who, in addition to his onscreen persona, also serves in a number of backstage roles.

While Marshall is perhaps Khan's main collaborator, he isn't the only one. AEW's pre-show production meetings include AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, AEW producers Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, prior to their suspensions. Others also occasionally appear in these meetings to bounce around ideas with Khan; top AEW talent has creative input in their directions as well.

Khan and his team will now turn their attention to "AEW Rampage" and Battle of the Belts IV. The two shows will both air tonight back-to-back live on TNT, starting at 10 p.m. EST. Willow Nightingale challenges Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship, and Pac pulls double duty, defending both the AEW World Trios Titles and the AEW All-Atlantic Title.