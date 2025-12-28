Darby Allin Returns To Action With Bloody Win Over Gabe Kidd At AEW Worlds End 2025

Darby Allin had a triumphant return to the ring following the injury that took him out of the Continental Classic with a victory over NJPW's Gabe Kidd at Worlds End on Saturday. The pair fought a bloody battle, but in the end, it was Allin to win with a roll-up in the end. The match was set up over the holiday episodes of AEW, with Kidd returning to take out Allin once it was revealed he was cleared.

Allin started off the match hot with a big drop kick the second Kidd got in the ring. The pair started brawling out of the ring soon after and sent one another bouncing off of the ring barricade. Kidd finally sent Allin, and himself, over, spilling into the timekeeper's area. Kidd then turned the ring steps onto their side and catapulted Allin face-first into them, cutting him open.

Kidd also started bleeding in the middle of the match, and Allin bit into his head to injure him further. With both men back in the ring, Allin hit an avalanche Code Red, followed by the Coffin Drop, but Kidd rolled out of the ring. Allin hit another Coffin Drop from the top to Kidd on the outside. He followed it up with a Scorpion Death Drop and locked in the Scorpion Death Lock.

The NJPW star escaped the hold and hit a piledriver on Allin, who kicked out. Allin went for a Boston Crab, which Kidd also escaped, but Allin rolled him up for the victory.