Two Title Matches Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Special At Worlds End 2025

"World's End" may be drawing to a close, but AEW is far from finished in 2025. As Saturday's year-end pay-per-view approached and cleared its halfway mark, Tony Khan's Jacksonville-based promotion took the opportunity to highlight some very enticing matches set for their upcoming special edition of "AEW Dynamite:" New Year's Smash.

The first of two announced matches for Wednesday's upcoming, New Years' Eve edition of "Dynamite" is set to feature an AEW National Championship defense, with titleholder Ricochet taking on Jack Perry in singles action. Perry came up short in the Continental Classic's Gold League this year, with only six points to his name in comparison to tied victors Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada's nine points. Despite the disappointing performance, however, Perry, along with Luchasaurus and JetSpeed, got the win over Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Josh Alexander in "World's End's" Zero Hour. As such, Perry will have a chance to right his Continental Classic wrongs and end 2025 on a high note, should he dethrone Ricochet in the champion's fourth defense.

Saturday's second announced match will see AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné put her title up against AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale. Moné had a less than successful Saturday, with her and Athena's challenge for Nightingale and Harley Cameron's AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships resulting in a rare loss for "The CEO." After a hard-fought match, Nightingale folded up Moné in a flash pin to retain, and in Moné's following backstage interview segment, the champion officially challenged Nightingale to a match. Moné's generalized threat to "beat [Nightingale's] a**," however, has now become a title match, and career rivals Moné and Nightingale will lock up in singles action for the first time since Double or Nothing.

New Year's Smash will be broadcast live from Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, December 31.