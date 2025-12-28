Report: WWE Considering Changes To NXT Travel Schedule

For the majority of 2025, "WWE NXT" television broadcasts emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with occasional dates taking the show to cities such as Houston, Philadelphia, and New York City. Come 2026, "NXT's" scenery could be getting even more diverse.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is contemplating an increased road schedule for "NXT" television in the new year. CW Network, the "NXT" broadcasting home for fans in the United States, is reportedly supportive of this idea as it is believed to be a benefit to the brand. On WWE's end, the move would also provide "NXT" talents with an opportunity to get in more reps on the road.

Should WWE implement this change in 2026, the outlet clarified that it does not intend to completely abandon the WWE Performance Center as a host site for "NXT" programming. Most recently, "NXT" filmed three episodes from the WWE PC, two of which were pre-taped due to the ongoing holiday season.

The final "NXT" of 2025, airing on December 30, will reveal the winners of the brand's Year-End Awards. Elsewhere, Ethan Page will defend his NXT North American Championship against TNA star Moose, while Tavion Heights and Lexis King battle in the finals of the WWE Speed Championship tournament.

The last non-Orlando based "NXT" television event took the roster to The Theater At Madison Square Garden in New York City for the two-week Gold Rush special in November. During it, Jacy Jayne notably unseated Tatum Paxley as NXT Women's Champion. Similarly Lei Ying Lee defeated Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace to claim the TNA Knockouts Championship.