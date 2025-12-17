Ethan Page Ending Year With NXT NA Title Defense Against Former TNA Champ

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Ethan Page will be ending his 2025 with a title defense against TNA's Moose at "NXT's" End of the Year Awards show on December 30. The match was made official by the TNA star on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" after Page initially called out the newly-returned Tony D'Angelo, who took him out last week.

Page was first answered by former D'Angelo Family member Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and his fiancée, Arianna Grace, who came out to the ring wearing Stack's TNA International Championship, which he won from Steve Maclin at Final Resolution. Page and Lorenzo started to have words when Moose's music hit. He stormed down to the ring and told Stacks that his fellow TNA guys were upset yet another "NXT" talent was holding a TNA title, but said it was the champion's lucky day, because he was focused on Page.

Moose told Page it was time for a TNA star to hold one of the WWE brand's most prestigious titles. Moose said that both "NXT" General Manager Ava and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella had already agreed to the match. Page tried to get the first shot in on Moose, but was unsuccessful and Moose sent him flying out of the ring with a clothesline.