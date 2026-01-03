Seth Rollins Explains The Importance Of Producers In WWE

WWE's Seth Rollins has discussed the key role that producers have in WWE.

There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes in WWE to put together a match, with one of the key components being a producer's input. Rollins recently spoke to Jay Mohr about what exactly a producer does in WWE and how they are an integral part of crafting a match.

"They'll write down what we talk about, and then they'll relay that to the truck so that they can get all the shots they want to get. They'll relay that to maybe a head producer who will make sure that we're doing something different than all the other matches, so nobody's repeating themselves. So, they're like a nice intermediary. But they're also like the journeymen of our business," said Rollins.

Rollins listed the various current WWE producers whom he rates highly and further explained the important role they play backstage, particularly in helping younger stars.

"Michael Hayes is one of them. I mean, he's great. He's on a different level. But like we have guys backstage like Hurricane Helms, who's fantastic. Jamie Noble, who's fantastic. Tyson Kidd, fantastic," he said. "Abyss from TNA is there. He's great. We have Petey Williams from TNA. Bunch of great producers. And for some of our talent that may not have the experience, they help them make sense of all of the things that need made sense of. So if something doesn't sound right, Abyss can chime in and go, 'Ah, what do you think about this?' You know, Bobby Roode can say, 'Ah, maybe we do this instead.' Or, 'Oh, I like that idea, but what if we did it this way instead?' And then talent learns that way, especially the younger talent."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion added that not everything they do is mapped out in advance, allowing them some room to play off the audience's response and take the match in that direction.