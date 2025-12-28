AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander No Longer Feels Like An 'Underdog'

Since capturing the AEW Women's World Championships at All Out, Kris Statlander's confidence has soared to an all-time high. On the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Statlander revealed how exactly it landed at that point.

"One thing that has changed is I've said it a few times now, my sob story is over," she said. "I am not an underdog. I feel like my whole build to becoming champion, people were still like, 'Maybe one day it'll be her moment.' But now I'm proving that my moment is now. I am the champion, and I have every right to be as confident as I am.

"I told Jamie [Hayter] leading into this match, she was a former champion, she knows what it's like to be on top, and I was in the same place as her," Statlander continued. "I feel like me being a little bit more not aggressive, but I was trying to antagonize her in a way to bring that champion spirit back out of her because I'm all about meeting me at my level, meeting me at the champions level. I'm just trying to bring that fire out of her and every other person that wants a shot really."

In her fourth test as champion, Statlander put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter, a former titleholder, at Worlds End, with Statlander emerging victorious after driving her into the mat with a Big Bang Theory. In the preceding months, Statlander had three other successful title defenses against the likes of Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Mone, the latter two of whom topped the 2025 PWI Women's 250 list. Statlander initially claimed the world title by surprising Storm with a crucifix pin at All Out.

