Je'Von Evans Has Chip On His Shoulder Over WWE Success

"NXT" talent Je'Von Evans has been touted as the next big thing in WWE, especially when it comes to his high-flying antics. However, Evans admits his utilization has gotten to him, and the young star claims he's developed a chip on his shoulder as a result.

"I always feel like there's a chip on my shoulder, you know what I mean? Because I always have something to prove, you know...especially knowing that there's a lot of people [behind me]," Evans noted during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," adding that he's become the 'new flavor' in wrestling which is something he always keeps in mind when he steps in the ring, but expressed that he still finds balance and has fun when he competes. "It's always at the top of my dome, but it doesn't really bother me; it doesn't really affect me."

Evans was then asked about his experience being on Saturday Night's Main Event for John Cena's farewell show and being able to clash against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, alongside TNA's Leon Slater.

"I remember hearing my music, walking out, and...the setup was crazy, like, the entrance way was insane, and I walked out, and I just saw the crowd and like, seeing everybody in a good mood, like a good energy," he recalled. "And then, of course, being in the ring with Leon and seeing AJ Styles and Dragon Lee walk down...It was an insane feeling, you know. But when that bell rung? We had to do what we had to do."

