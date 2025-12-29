Harley Cameron Thanks WWE For Her Green Card

AEW's Harley Cameron has firmly found her place in the promotion, becoming one-half of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. However, Cameron was nearly signed to WWE, and in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," she expressed her gratefulness towards the promotion.

"I will say thank you to them, because thanks to them, I have my green card. Thanks to them, I learned to wrestle," she admitted, recounting how they helped her get training at the Flatbacks wrestling school. "Fate didn't lead me in that direction, and I – in the interim of not knowing what was going on – had an opportunity to be at AEW Dark, and then I had another opportunity there, and then I was offered the, you know, contract with AEW."

Looking back at how her pro wrestling journey went, Cameron expressed that she's happy to be in AEW today and sees it as the place she was always meant to be, but asserted that there's no bad blood between her and WWE.

"They definitely helped me with my wrestling journey...AEW snatched me up," she said. While she trained at Flatbacks, she was not allowed into the actual WWE PC due to her visa status.

Despite missing out on what she might have been able to learn in the WWE Performance Center, Harley Cameron ended up being trained by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears, who she praised for teaching her the ropes.

"I had fantastic training from Breeze and Spears, and then – again – I don't know where the interest was lost in the journey, but AEW found me, and I'm very, very lucky they did," she added.At the time, Cameron was in back-and-forth communication with them, but couldn't place exactly how far along her talks with them were.

"It's not like I got a contract offer, I'll say that much, but I initially was, like, that was my initial first goal, was definitely going that direction," she clarified.

