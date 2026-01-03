Harley Cameron Considers Recent AEW Match One Of The Hardest Things She's Ever Done

AEW's Harley Cameron has slowly established herself as a legitimate pro wrestler after initially being involved in promo segments and comedy bits. Not too long ago, the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion took part in the first ever Women's Blood & Guts match on AEW, which she looked back on during an interview with Fightful.

"I was so honored to be a part of it," she expressed, while adding that she's fondly looked back on her past year in pro wrestling. "Blood and Guts was amazing, I'm so proud of us...We really showed what we could do. Physically? Definitely one of the hardest things I've done in my life."

Cameron further admitted that at about 30 minutes into the match, she began to feel the effects of the brutal match take its toll on her body.

"After those belt shots started coming? My soul left my body for a little bit," she said. Cameron's team came up short, but she's happy with the effort.

"I will say we put up a damn good fight and I'm really proud to have been a part of that," Cameron continued. "It's put a fire under all the women; I will say that! I think we are ready for the next one to come."

Cameron wasn't the only one happy with the match. Tony Khan has since gone on record to not only praise the women who took part in the AEW Women's Blood & Guts match, and said it won't be the final one.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.