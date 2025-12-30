Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Offer Warning To Younger Stars On Wrestling's Physical Toll

Following William Regal's post to social media warning young professional wrestling stars of lingering impacts due to neck injures suffered both in and out of the ring, other legends within the business are speaking about what they've been through, and how it's affecting them now. Two of those stars are ECW originals Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray, who commented on "Busted Open Radio," where Dreamer said knowledge is key.

He said that himself and a lot of other veterans just want people to learn from their mistakes, though acknowledged he'd be hypocritical if he were to say not to do something, because he's done it and taken what he called the "stupid bumps."

"Yes, risk, reward. It got me a career, but what William Regal is talking about, he's 57, went through a bunch of neck surgeries," Dreamer said. "I'm going to be 55 and I've never had neck surgeries, but I talk and people notice. Like, when I swallow, I have to turn my head sometimes so the food goes down and that's because of [an issue] with your wind pipe. I broke my neck. Continued to wrestle without knowing I had a broken neck... Seeing other people tweet about stuff where it's scary to think that like yes, everything that William Regal said was so, so true, because there is life after wrestling."

He said he, Bully Ray, and other wrestlers in the 80s, 90s, and those in ECW, especially, had "ultra, macho bravado" because the fans would boo if they didn't. He said thankfully, they aren't "brain mush," but he and his family have noticed that he sometimes repeats himself. Dreamer said that back then, "concussion" was just a medical term and they weren't aware of brain trauma caused by chair shots to the head.