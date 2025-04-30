Why Bully Ray Says Leon Slater Spot At TNA Rebellion Shouldn't Have Been Done

After John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott, The Rock, and even Dave LaGreca dominated the conversation last week, TNA and Leon Slater decided to become the top story this week, and not in a good way. The 20 year old TNA star was looking to make a splash at TNA Rebellion this past Sunday, when he attempted a Swanton Bomb from atop the Ultimate X structure and onto the floor. Unfortunately for Slater, none of his fellow Ultimate X participants caught him, leading to him landing on the floor front first.

The spot, and the failure to catch Slater, has gotten criticism from across the wrestling world, with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton in particular sounding off on it. On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray followed suit. The two-time Hall of Famer not only questioned those who failed to catch Slater, but the spot itself.

"If I was there, I would've done my best to talk him out of [it]," Bully said. "You want to jump off something? That's fine. Lay out, like a high crossbody, which we've seen done from the top of a steel cage plenty of times.

"A high crossbody lays your body out, and more, your body catches more air. And the more air that catches your body slows you down. You're also in the position that many guys can catch you right across your chest. So that body's being propelled, you put your chest out, you put your arms underneath, and it's the same exact thing because it's coming from such a high point. That's what really gets the ooh's and the ahh's, the jumping off the high point. And there's much more chance that you're going to land safely into people's arms."

