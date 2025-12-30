Penta Returns From Injury To Save Rey Mysterio From The Vision On WWE Raw

Penta made his return from injury to "WWE Raw" on Monday to help Rey Mysterio even the odds against The Vision. The WWE Hall of Famer was set to take on Austin Theory, but during the match, Logan Paul interfered, causing the disqualification when he tripped Mysterio as he set up for the 619.

Paul and Theory beat down Mysterio after the bell rang , but Penta's music hit and he ran down to the ring to take out both members of The Vision. Penta had been off WWE television after he sustained a shoulder injury on the November 24 edition of the red brand. His "Last Time is Now" quarterfinals match against Solo Sikoa had to be stopped after he was injured when he hit a diving hurricanrana to Sikoa off the barricade. The referee stopped the match and Sikoa was declared the winner.

The star also had to miss what was set to be his Lucha Bros tag team reunion with brother Rey Fenix at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20. Penta was replaced by Mysterio in the match.