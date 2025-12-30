Tony Khan Reveals Jon Moxley Was 'Banged Up' In 2025 But Didn't Miss An AEW Taping

2025 has been the most eventful year of Jon Moxley's career so far. He spent the first half of the year keeping the AEW Men's World Championship hostage in a briefcase, forcing the rest of the roster to step up to his level in order to improve the company as a whole. After losing to Hangman Page at All In Texas, he went on a losing streak which he has since bounced back from by winning the Continental Classic tournament and the AEW Continental Championship at Worlds End. No one in AEW is more proud of what Moxley has done this year than Tony Khan, who revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that Moxley was actually dealing with injuries during his run as the AEW Men's World Champion.

"Jon was pretty hurt at the start of the year. He was banged up, and he worked his way back in without ever taking time off. He's been here all year, and he actually got healthier wrestling every week. The man's a marvel." Khan also called Moxley a throwback wrestler as he sees him as the last 200-match-a-year touring champion in the business, appearing on every possible show despite not being at 100%, and producing what Khan believes to be the best work of his career so far.

"Jon's wrestling was awesome all year. He put out his very best all year. At the beginning of the year, he was pretty banged up, and actually came back and got healthy through the year while he was still wrestling and never taking time off. I think Jon has been at his very best, and I think it's helped all of us be at our very best every week, week in, week out. He's at every Dynamite and every Collision. The only person that came to every show besides me this year is Mox. And he is incredible." Moxley now enters 2026 with a new wave of fan support behind him and his Death Riders, and will be looking to continue being the man some fans are calling "The Ace of AEW" in the new year.

