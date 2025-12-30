Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Needs To Find 'Right Place' For Former AEW Stars

Cody Rhodes is the biggest example of a success story when it comes to the current WWE wrestlers who were signed to AEW, with Jade Cargill firmly at his heels. However, other talent like Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Lexis King are still in "NXT," with not one among the rumored callups. Going forward, Tommy Dreamer thinks he knows how WWE should go about booking them.

"[Ethan Page] is another one, that – you know – you gotta find the right place for him; he's a great heel," Dreamer expressed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "[He] could fit into any spot. He'd be perfect in a program with Chelsea [Green], because they have a great rapport already and they could definitely be the people who just the entertaining people on the show."

Dreamer also touched on Blake Monroe's current position in "NXT," as she's currently in a storyline with Thea Hail after dropping the NXT Women's North American Championship to her in controversial fashion. "She's a person I wait 'till I have the perfect gimmick and move everything for her to bring her up for that, and this is my charting course for her," he noted. "She's a star." Dreamer has previously shared his take on how he'd book Monroe following the match error, suggesting that he'd have her character descend into madness and go on a rampage against anyone and everyone in "NXT."

