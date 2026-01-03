Who Is AEW Star Trent Beretta's Wife?

This past summer, AEW star Trent Beretta not only found success inside the ring with the Don Callis Family, but celebrated one of the happiest moments of his personal life when he married his longtime partner, Marlee. Since her relationship began with Beretta, Marlee has mostly kept a low profile outside of her Instagram account, where she posts about her love for dogs and shares updates about her family life. For the past four years, Marlee has been employed with an Atlanta based interior design firm called Balance Design, and has been seen promoting her work, collaborating with the team as well as attending events on the company's social media accounts.

Beretta's mother Sue initially broke the news that the couple had tied the knot in June, having posted a video to Instagram of Trent and Marlee becoming husband and wife.

"My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!"

After getting married, Beretta was rarely seen on AEW television, having been absent from the company's programming for the latter half of 2025. However, in October, it was revealed that Beretta had been out of action due to a legitimate arm injury that he was recovering from. On the November 22 edition of "AEW Collision" for the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, Beretta made his in-ring return alongside Rocky Romero, but the duo failed to defeat QT Marshall and TikTok sensation Big Boom AJ.