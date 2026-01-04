Jade Cargill Remembers Triple H's Praise After WWE Women's World Title Win

This past November at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton to capture her first ever WWE Women's Championship. Usually after a Superstar wins a title, they will pose with WWE CCO Triple H backstage for his signature pointing photo, but after Cargill's biggest victory of her career, "The Game" was nowhere to be found, with SNME being one of the rare occasions that he missed a show last year. However, during a recent interview with "Hall of Fame," the former AEW star outlined the kind words that Triple H offered her at the following taping of "WWE SmackDown."

"He was just telling me how proud he was of me and how much I've grown in this company and that the hard work is just starting. So he was just proud of me, told me that, I worked so hard to get here."

Cargill also touched on the responsibility that comes with holding a world title in WWE, sharing that she had a conversation with a former champion in the company about how she's dealt with the pressure of having the gold around her waist.

"I actually was talking to The Miz and he asked the same question, do you feel the pressure of being a champion? And I said, I sat back for the entire first year I was here and I watched the champions and I watched how you all dealt with the pressure ... I wouldn't say the weight is heavy as you would think because I have such a great supporting cast behind the scenes at WWE and a lot of champions have groomed me to be in this position that I'm in right now."

