Triple H Takes Photo With New WWE Star Penta, Points To 'Lucha Brothers' On His Glove

One of WWE's worst-kept secrets in recent times was revealed on this week's "WWE Raw," as former AEW star Penta faced off against Chad Gable. Following the match, Penta was spotted posing backstage with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as "The Game" hyped the "new era" that Penta will bring. In the photos that Triple H posted on Instgram, he gave the trademark pointing finger pose, as well as Penta's signature "zero miedo" hand gesture. "New era. Zero fear. Welcome @penta_zero_miedo to @wwe," said Triple H.

Penta was the surprise luchador to face Gable on Monday's show, and his debut got the crowd on their feet as he wowed them with his speed and athleticism. After the match, Penta cut a promo in the ring, touting how it's not just a new era for "Raw" with its switch to Netflix, but for him as well. In the emotional promo, the former AEW star conceded that he had been waiting for this moment for a long time. In anticipation of his debut, WWE began to sell Penta t-shirts and masks well before "Raw" went live.

Penta was part of AEW prior to his WWE debut, with his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expiring at the end of November 2024, however his brother and tag team partner Rey Fenix is still signed to AEW.