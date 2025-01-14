WWE Releases Penta Merchandise Ahead Of Anticipated Raw Debut For Ex-AEW Star

All signs point to former AEW star Penta debuting for WWE on Monday's "Raw," and if the most recent teaser with his name appearing onscreen wasn't confirmation enough, WWE has already released merchandise for the luchador on its website. WWE Shop posted an advertisement of the merchandise, including multiple t-shirts and even replica masks, on X (formerly Twitter) early Monday afternoon. The homepage of the shop's website also features a banner with Penta's new logo, which has been used in various teases on WWE programming.

Penta is likely to debut in a match against American Made leader Chad Gable. Last week, on the "Raw" debut on Netflix, Gable asked General Manager Adam Pearce for a match against "the best luchador" Pearce could find. It had previously been speculated that the former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion would debut alongside Rey Mysterio, as the Hall of Famer recently challenged The New Day to a tag team match alongside a mystery partner. Penta could theoretically still participate in this match, though there's no word so far on when it will take place.

Penta and his Lucha Brothers tag team partner (and real-life brother) Rey Fenix were reportedly expected to head to WWE after looking to get out of their AEW deals last summer. Issues arose in AEW when Penta reportedly told sources he had been in contact with WWE while still under contract. Penta became a free agent in December, but Fenix's deal with AEW has been extended due to injury time. Penta reportedly told sources he and his brother were a "package deal," but with Fenix stuck in AEW, "Cero Miedo" seems to be going at it alone in WWE, for now.