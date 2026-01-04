AEW's MVP Has No Respect For 'Dirtsheet Gossip'

Over the years, MVP seems to have been subject to terrible reporting on the hands of the 'dirt sheets,' and as such the veteran has developed a reasonable vendetta against them.

"Professionally speaking? What happens in the booking room, what happens in the locker room? Should stay in the locker room, should stay in the office, it shouldn't be fodder for fans," he expressed during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, further slamming the 'dirt sheets' as "yellow journalism." "It's rumor and innuendo – gossip – disguised as journalism...I don't want to spend too much time talking about these idiots, because I have zero respect for them."

MVP would go on to express that he's honest to a fault, and claimed that he's never had a problem being clear about who he likes and dislikes in the industry, suggesting that there's no room for innuendos about heat between him and others. There was a rumor that MVP had heat with Mike Bailey not too long ago, but according to the veteran, everyone in AEW gets along.

"I mean, yeah, you're always going to have professional, you know, disagreement," he claimed, adding that everyone wants to be the top guy, so conflict is a given. "For the most part, I don't know of anybody in the AEW locker room that has legitimate beef with anybody!"

The veteran then again emphasized that the industry gives too much attention to the 'dirt sheets,' but maintained that when it's a report that's essentially a character assassination, you should address it. Additionally, when it came to star ratings, he had the following to say: "For you wrestlers? You know, especially you young men and women coming up, your payoff, your star rating? Is that audience, giving you that applause at the end of your match," MVP proclaimed. "The fans will let you know how good your match is."

