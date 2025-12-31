Maxxine Dupri Reflects On WWE Career Progress, Having A 'Hard Time' With Online Hate
WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri shocked the WWE Universe when she defeated Becky Lynch on the November 17 edition of "WWE Raw" to take the gold from "The Man," thanks to a little help from AJ Lee. Even before the victory, Dupri had already come a long way in WWE, from the manager of the Maxximum Male Models, to an actual in-ring competitor who is working hard to hone her craft. Dupri recently sat down with "The Wrestling Classic" and spoke about her evolution from fans booing her work during a live event to the point the locker room had to rally around her, to becoming champion.
"Thank you to my haters," she said. "Truthfully, that live event, specifically, that didn't affect me personally. In the moment... When you're new to this and you're wrestling, I can't hear anything. I'm trying to make sure that I just survive this match and do the best I can do."
Dupri explained she did, however, have a hard time with hate she was getting on social media. She described it as a lesson she needed to learn and said people are entitled to their opinions, and she's entitled to protecting her peace.
"I have my people that give me my criticism and I know the things that I truly do need to work on that I'm falling short in, and I will always hold myself accountable for that and put my nose down and keep grinding," Dupri said. "It was very challenging for a period of time, but there's pros and cons to everything and that's just part of this job."
Training in the Dudgeon
Fans have been witness to a variety of video vignettes on "Raw" following her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory, showing Dupri working out in the Dudgeon alongside Natalya's "Low Key Legend" character, Nattie. Dupri said that Natalya, and her husband, former WWE star-turned-producer TJ Wilson, have single handedly changed the direction of her career thanks to their training.
"I think so much of this last year and everyone saying, 'Oh, Maxxine's improved a lot and we're seeing this new side.' It's truly what we do in the Dudgeon," she explained. "Nattie says [it's] finding my 'FU.' It's the way that they push me to my limits in there... Pressure makes diamonds. They have to break you to make you and that is what happens in the Dudgeon."
Dupri said that the things she's learning in the Dudgeon are applicable to what she needs to be doing to remain on top of things in her matches to be able to stay on the offensive, as well as to reverse certain moves. She credited her training for her victory in her recent match against Ivy Nile. Dupri is set to square off with Lynch for the Women's IC title once again on the first "Raw" of 2026.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.