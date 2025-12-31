AEW Champ MJF Comments On Not Winning Dynamite Diamond Ring In 2025

While MJF might have ended 2025 as the AEW Men's World Champion, he didn't end the year as the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the only person in the history of AEW to win the ring, but that all changed on the Dynamite on 34th Street edition of "AEW Dynamite" which aired on Christmas Eve when Bandido defeated Ricochet to win the ring. MJF was asked about this during a recent appearance on "Mostly Sports," and he explained that he still gets to keep the rings that he's won previously.

"Here's the deal, think of this as a Super Bowl ring okay? Just because this guy won it doesn't retract all the ones that I've won year after year, after year, after year, after year. Are we up to five or six? I don't even know, I've lost count frankly, genuinely I've lost count, it might be six. So congrats to this guy, he won the ring."

The big difference between this year and the years that MJF won the ring is that Bandido gets a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship at the Maximum Carnage edition of "Dynamite" on January 14, and given that MJF now has to face Bandido, he isn't too thrilled about the new stipulation. "This year because I wasn't involved in it and my boss is a mark and hates my guts, he decided it be the first year where if you win the ring you don't just win money, you also get a guaranteed title shot at Maximum Carnage. So I thought that was a little f****** weird that I've won this ring year after year and I never got a title shot out of it, but anyway."

