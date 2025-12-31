Ethan Page Overcomes Moose To Retain WWE NXT NA Title

Moose wanted to take a "WWE NXT" Championship back to TNA, and made that clear when he confronted North American Champion Ethan Page back on the December 16 edition of the show, but it was Page to leave the WWE Performance Center with his gold safely in tow following their match on this week's episode of "NXT."

Page didn't wait for the bell to ring to get the jump on the TNA star and started to beat him down immediately. The pair sent one another into the steps at ringside, and Page couldn't keep Moose down for long. Moose hit him with a big sit-down power bomb after grabbing the champion off the ropes. The men went back-and-forth trying to take each other down, trading super kicks and lariats.

Moose knocked Page off the top rope to the outside, then rammed him through the barricade. He hit a big spear back in the middle of the ring, but Page got his foot on the rope. Page rolled out of the ring to avoid any further offense from Moose, and hit a back body drop to TNA star onto the steps. The champion hit the Twisted Grin to Moose and pinned him for the victory.