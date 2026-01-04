AEW's Harley Cameron Reflects On Rivalry With Mercedes Mone

Current AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron has been one of the company's breakout stars over the past year, with her feud with Mercedes Mone in early 2025 being her first real chance to show what she's made of. Mone successfully defended the AEW TBS Championship against Cameron at the Grand Slam Australia event in February 2025, but they have frequently crossed paths since with "Mini Mone" not being too far behind. Cameron was asked during a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful what it was like to go back to her home country and wrestle such an established name like "The CEO," to which Cameron explained that it was the moment where she felt like she had truly arrived in AEW.

"Getting to go home and have that moment, more than anything was just that moment that I realized 'Okay, it was worth it, it did work out, and I'm proud of myself.' But it also made me go 'This is just the beginning and this is now the time to level up,' and getting to work with her has taught me that. She has opened my eyes to the level of success that she currently has and you know, the incredible athlete she is, and watching her work ethic has made me go 'Okay, that is the level that is required to be successful. That is how hard you work to be a legend in this field,' and I think that has definitely inspired me and rubbed off on me and you know, I think she should watch out because she is making me hungrier."

Cameron rounded off by saying that she is going to be training harder than ever before to reach Mone's level in the ring and that she's not done with "The CEO." While she is grateful for everything Mone has taught her and thanked her at the end of the interview, Cameron believes that Mone might have taught her a little too much given how ready she is to get back in the ring with her.

Please credit "Fightful" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.