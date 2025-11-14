AEW Star Harley Cameron Looks Back On Marquee Match Vs. Mercedes Mone In Australia

AEW's Harley Cameron has discussed her rise in popularity, attributing some of it to her match with Mercedes Mone in her home country of Australia.

Over the last year, Cameron has won the fans over, which was especially evident during her feud with Mone. The Australian star revealed on the "Battleground Podcast" when she first noticed the fans cheering for her, explaining that it became particularly clear in the lead-up to her match with the AEW TBS Champion at Grand Slam Australia in February.

"I will say there was definitely momentum behind when I would start to have my matches, and I would hear people, you know, supporting me and chanting me, and you know, yelling, 'Feel the wrath.' And I thought, 'Oh, you know, they're with me.' It was definitely a build that started to become more consistent," she said. "And I will say also the opportunity that I had to, you know, face Mercedes at Grand Slam Australia at the start of this year definitely felt like a very defining moment for me and in my journey, and you know, I definitely felt the support louder and bigger than ever in my home country. It's from that moment I definitely felt like, oh, wow. Like, it's a special feeling to know they're with me on this."

Cameron, unfortunately, could not use the crowd support to defeat Mone and secure her first title in pro wrestling that night. However, she has continued to progress in her pro wrestling career, and is establishing herself in the AEW women's tag team division alongside her partner Willow Nightingale, collectively called the Babes of Wrath. The duo has also progressed to the semi-finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, after defeating Mone and Athena in the first round. They will face Julia Hart and Skye Blue in the semi-final of the tournament and will hope to make history by progressing to the final and becoming the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.