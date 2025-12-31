WWE Star Asuka Responds After Shayna Baszler Shares Story About Breaking Her Tooth

Former WWE star Shayna Baszler sat down for a lengthy interview on "Insight" that was released yesterday, and among the topics of conversation was a match against Asuka that resulted in Baszler accidentally kicking her in the face and breaking one of her teeth. Baszler claimed that Asuka said backstage that the injury didn't hurt, but Asuka has since shared her own response on social media platform X.

"At the time I told her I was okay because I did not want her to carry the guilt," Asuka wrote. "But I ended up needing surgery and of course I was not okay."

Asuka indicated that she was trying to spare Baszler from feeling worse about the error, and she thought that if she maintained a tough composure that she would feel better. Though it was years ago, the wrestler wrote that seeing people laugh about the situation online has served as a reminder about the cruel nature of the world.

"But I blame no one," Asuka continued. "I do not even wish misfortune upon those who lack kindness. In fact I am more cruel than these cruel people because I will be far happier than they are."

While others are spending their time making jokes on the internet, Asuka pointed out that she's living her dream as a WWE star. She then ended her message by thanking everyone reading.

Following an extended absence due to injury, Asuka made her WWE return in June, with regular TV appearances since. She has since reformed her Kabuki Warriors tag team with Kairi Sane, and the two currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together.