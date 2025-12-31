WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/23/2025

"WWE NXT" has managed to stay above the 600,000 viewer mark for most of December, despite the show struggling to eclipse that number for many of its episodes the month prior. Last week, it was believed that the developmental brand's viewership would take a hit with the show airing the day before Christmas Eve, but the holiday-themed episode drew better totals than initially expected.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 602,000 viewers and posted an 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. Although the program didn't fall below 600,000 viewer threshold, its audience marginally decreased from the previous week, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.08. Additionally, "NXT" still recorded an impressive number despite facing stiff competition last Tuesday, with over 12 games taking place in both the NHL and NBA on the night.

Although "NXT" seems to be heading in the right direction coming into the new year, its overall viewership has declined by 10% since December 2024. Perhaps more concerning is the show's performance in the key demographic over the last 12 months, with the category being down by a whopping 47% since this time last year.

Last January, "NXT's" New Year's Evil special logged one of the program's highest ratings of 2025, drawing nearly 800,000 viewers. With the card for New Year's Evil 2026 already starting to take shape with title matches such as Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater and Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe, hopefully "NXT" will see a significant increase in total viewership for the episode.