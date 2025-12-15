WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/9/2025

The post-Deadline "WWE NXT" showed a promising growth in the overall viewership and a very small gain in the key demographic ratings.

The December 9 "NXT" show grew to 647,000 viewers, as reported by "Programming Insider," growing by a sizable 22 percent from the previous week's 532,000. The show's viewership, "Wrestlenomics" reports, is 13 percent higher than the four-week average of 574,000 viewers. The last two months have seen "NXT" viewership see-saw between the 500,000 and 700,000 mark, with the highest watch episode since the start of October being the October 14 show, which averaged 690,000, while the lowest was the following week's show that averaged 525,000. Over on the 18-49 key demographic side, last week's show grew marginally by 0.01 from 0.08 to 0.09.

Last week's show saw NXT Champion Oba Femi hyping his match with Cody Rhodes, before he was confronted by Ricky Saints. Femi defended his NXT Championship at the end of the show against Je'Von Evans and successfully retained the title, and once again came face-to-face with Saints. Kelani Jordan got one over Jordynne Grace in a singles match, while Sol Ruca also got a win over Wren Sinclair ahead of her match at the weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event.