AEW Star Announced For STARDOM Debut In Japan

Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 this Sunday, the company's sister promotion STARDOM will hold a pair of events on Saturday, January 3, known as Shinjuku FACE. STARDOM announced on X today that AEW star Alex Windsor will debut for the promotion at the event.

Windsor will wrestle during both the daytime and night shows. Earlier in the day, she's set to team with STARDOM regulars Starlight Kid & Mei Seira against Natsupoi, Saori Anou, and Anne Kanaya, while tagging with Kikyo Furusawa in the evening against Konami and Fukigen Death.

Though it will be her first STARDOM match, Windsor is no stranger to wrestling in Japan. She previously competed for rival company Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, and even wrestled a match on a 2022 NJPW show.

Following up on a previous guest appearance, Windsor has been signed to the AEW roster since June 2025. Most recently, she defeated Mercedes Mone on an episode of "AEW Collision" to capture RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship. Windsor now belongs to a select group of women who have pinned Mone over the last several years, though the list seems to be growing as of late.

Windsor won't be making this trip to Japan alone, as it was also recently revealed that her husband Will Ospreay will be in attendance, as well as fellow AEW star Kenny Omega. Both Ospreay and Omega are set to attend Wrestle Kingdom in tribute of former rival Hiroshi Tanashi, who is wrestling his final match at the show.