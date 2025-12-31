Several Lesser-Known WWE PLEs Heading To Netflix, Following End Of Peacock Deal

With 2025 about to turn into 2026, the media rights deal between WWE and Peacock for WWE's video library is coming to an end, with Peacock already in the process of removing WWE content from their service. But while the belief is that WWE will make its content available through YouTube channels, a report earlier on Wednesday suggested the promotion would also seek a "non-exclusive" agreement to air some of their content on. An announcement shortly thereafter suggests WWE's streaming partner Netflix may be one of those places.

According to F4WOnline, several older WWE PLE's are listed as "coming next week" to Netflix for United States subscribers. The list includes 17 past WWE events; the Greatest Royal Rumble, No Mercy 1999, This Tuesday in Texas, St. Valentine's Day Massacre, Break Down: In Your House, December to Dismember, The Bash, Rock Bottom: In Your House, Breaking Point, One Night Only, Capital Carnage, The Wrestling Classic, Great Balls of Fire, Roadblock: End of the Line, Capitol Punishment, and Bash in Berlin.

With the exception of No Mercy, all the other events listed were one-offs, though The Bash was an offshoot of WCW's Great American Bash PPV, and December to Dismember had previously been used as a PPV name by ECW in the 1990s. Of the events, the most notable are likely to be considered the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE's first PLE held in Saudi Arabia, and December to Dismember, which is considered by many to be among the worst WWE PLE/PPV's in history. The event was also notorious for the end of Paul Heyman's first tenure with WWE, leading to a five year hiatus before his return in 2012.