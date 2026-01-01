AEW Dynamite 12/31/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Darby Allin came back from climbing Mount Everest, something that he could fit into a conversation about anything at this point it seems, the natural story waiting for him after AEW All In: Texas was going back for Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Over time, he would get victories over Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and the aforementioned Moxley, and probably would have gotten a win over PAC in the Continental Classic had he not gotten injured and if Tony Khan wanted everyone in the Gold League to go into the final matches with six points each.

At Worlds End, Darby tied up a loose end that he really didn't need to in the form of the Death Riders-adjacent Gabe Kidd, and many people thought that 2026 would bring something different for him, but no. Instead, Darby cut a promo on the New Year's Smash edition of "AEW Dynamite" from what could only be described as Skid Row if Darby built it himself, stating that he still needs to beat PAC at some point in the future. This would be followed by a promo from Wheeler Yuta later in the night who claimed that Darby hasn't faced him one-on-one yet and that he would have to get through the self-proclaimed "Most Unhinged Man in the Death Riders."

I understand wanting to have a complete story and sorting out every single aspect of it before moving onto the next arc, but there comes a point where even the most loyal AEW fans have to say "Darby, it's over buddy, move on." Jon Moxley has moved on. He's moved on so much that he's getting as big of a reaction from the crowd as Darby does, if not bigger. The rest of the Death Riders are more focused on Toni Storm these days than Darby, the group is starting to evolve into something different, and Darby is kind of following them around like an angry ex-partner who doesn't believe that someone can change.

This is all coming from someone who truly believes that Darby is one of the best wrestlers on the planet and knows his matches with PAC and Yuta will be good (the latter taking place this Saturday on "AEW Collision" by the way), but even I feel like Darby needs something fresh. The Death Riders angle started with Darby in September 2024, we are now in 2026 and he's still after them. Darby did tease going after the AEW Men's World Championship in 2026, but that title scene is crowded enough as it is. I know that Darby wants to complete his Death Riders story, but he's going to need something very fresh soon to keep him interesting.

Written by Sam Palmer