MJF Offers To Put AEW World Title On The Line At Upcoming Indie Event

With a new year comes new opportunities, and for one independent wrestling star, a major one awaits him in just two weeks.

As revealed on X, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be returning to his roots when he heads to Maine for Limitless Wrestling's Limitless Rumble event on January 16. Should he possess the AEW title up until that point, MJF also promised to defend it against one of Limitless' regular fixtures, Alec Price.

Known as the "The Prize City OG," Price is a former Limitless World Champion. According to MJF, Price is a lot like himself as well.

"There's a guy in Limitless Wrestling. He's got a loud mouth. He's skinny. He won't shut the hell up, but the reason everybody hates him, the reason everybody really hates this guy, is because he can back it up," MJF said in his social media promo. "Alec Price, you remind me a lot of a young MJF, so I figured what better way than to start the new year than to bring in the biggest, grandest prize possible to Limitless Wrestling? Alec Price, fame comes with a price. Will you rise to the occasion? If I hold on to my Triple B until my return to Limitless Wrestling, I will be putting it on the line against you. And let's be honest, I ain't losing this thing for a long, long time because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, I'm better than you, and Alec Price, soon, you'll know it."

As MJF alluded to, there is a chance that he loses the AEW World Championship before the Limitless Rumble event, specifically given that he will defend it against Bandido, the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Ring winner, at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage." That show will take place on January 14 in Phoenix, Arizona. MJF recently regained the respective world title at AEW Worlds End by pinning Samoa Joe.