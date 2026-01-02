Tony Khan Gently Pushes Back Against Cody Rhodes's AEW Criticisms

Almost four years later, Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW and subsequent return to WWE remains a popular topic of conversation. The latest instance occurred during AEW CEO Tony Khan's interview with "Q101," in which he was asked to address Rhodes' recent claim that he was "disrespected" in AEW at some point.

Admittedly, Khan isn't totally confident in the validity of Rhodes' statement. He is, however, choosing to believe "The American Nightmare" in this case.

"[Rhodes] does a lot of interviews, and I think when you have to say so many words so often, because he works so hard, he works such a big schedule. To his credit, I bet he does hundreds of interviews a year. And I'm not sure I agree with that, but I also would give him the benefit of the doubt," Khan said. "I've heard him say a lot of positive things too. For somebody that doesn't work here and that's involved in a competitive promotion, he's usually pretty gracious with the things that he says. I've seen him since he's been gone. It's always been very positive and good. I have only good things to say about him and his contributions here."

In All Elite Wrestling, which officially launched in 2019, Rhodes served as both an Executive Vice President and in-ring performer. Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has taken off his executive cap and solely focused on his roles as a WWE Superstar, and now, Undisputed WWE Champion. The latter will soon see him defend his title against Drew McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown" in Berlin, Germany.

