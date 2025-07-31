Why WWE's Cody Rhodes Says He Felt 'Disrespected' During AEW Run

In 2022, Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world by announcing his departure from AEW, a promotion that he helped found just three years earlier. Without going into much detail, Rhodes has discussed his decision to leave numerous times since. However, in an upcoming interview with The Ringer's Bill Simmons, the former Undisputed WWE Champion approached the conversation from a different angle, revealing that he didn't appreciate how he was treated near the end of his run.

"There's clearly bad blood, but there's also clearly a respect and love," Rhodes said. "The way I kind of see it is: if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that's one thing. ... That's the Yankees. That's the flagship of it all. ... I was a number on a sheet, maybe. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, ... I wouldn't stand for it."

Rhodes then stated he felt blessed to have his wife Brandi at his side during that time. The pair both had onscreen and executive roles in the company prior to their departure, and Rhodes has only ever said that it was a "personal issue" that led to the couple leaving AEW.

"It was one of those where it was, 'F**k it. I did way more here than you think, and you're gonna find out the moment I'm out the door,'" Rhodes continued. "With what I was doing with the American Nightmare as a bad guy, as a good guy, as something in-between, we're sitting on something magic. And if I'm not gonna do it in the house that I literally — with Matt, Nick, and Kenny — built, then, buddy, I'm going elsewhere."

After wrestling his last AEW match in January 2022, Rhodes re-joined the competition, making his return at WWE WrestleMania 38. Since then, he's ascended to the company's upper echelon.

