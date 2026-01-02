Newly Retired John Cena Thanks WWE Fans, Staff, And Critics For 2025

As the calendar turns to a new year, the in-ring career of John Cena is now officially a thing of the past. Still, the memories of it remain fresh in the minds of both fans and critics.

Taking to X, the 17-time world champion thanked those who specifically followed along as his retirement tour played out throughout the months of 2025, with December 13 marking its end at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

"Life goes on and we all move onward, as 2026 is here I'll fondly remember so many moments from 2025," Cena wrote. "Thanks to ALL fans, co workers, critics and anyone around the world who used their voice to make 2025 a year that I'll never forget. Omnia Dedi. Pro omnibus gratias ago."

After 25 years of wrestling under the WWE banner, Cena laced up his sneakers one final time for a match against "The Ring General" GUNTHER at SNME in Washington, D.C. Much to the surprise of many fans, the man who famously proclaimed that he'd "Never Give Up" actually tapped out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold, which meant his in-ring career would end with a loss.

Weeks out, this series of events remains a hot topic of debate amongst fans. According to Cena himself, however, he closed that chapter of his professional life nothing but "peacefully." Now looking ahead, Cena will largely dedicate himself to his ongoing non-wrestling projects, such as acting and hosting, though he will still be a part of the WWE family through his role as a company ambassador.