Harley Cameron Says AEW Has Better Women's Division

In the professional wrestling world, WWE and AEW are widely considered to be the most successful promotions, with their expansive roster of talents helping to back them. During a recent interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Harley Cameron specifically honed in on their women's divisions.

According to Cameron, the women in her home promotion of All Elite Wrestling are all-around better than those signed to WWE. "Our locker room is just so strong and we have so many people from different walks of experience and life," Cameron said. "We have a lot of new people that have come in from Japan and so on and so forth. There's a lot of different styles going on, but everyone is really close-knit and there's a lot of talent there. I think Blood and Guts was a good testament to that. I think that was a good showcasing of the women we currently have, the game we play, the lengths we go to. I really feel like our division feels stronger than ever."

Currently sitting atop the respective women's division is Kris Statlander, the AEW Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Cameron herself reigns as one-half of the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Willow Nightingale, who now also holds the TBS Championship after dethroning Mercedes Mone on "AEW Dynamite." As Cameron alluded to, 12 of the company's females — including herself, Nightingale, Statlander and Mone — also came together for the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match in November.

"I come into work every week excited to go to work," Cameron added. "We train together before work. We hang out after. There is a really strong sense of family there. It's really nice. Again, I'm getting to work with all these amazing athletes who have so much more experience than me. I feel really lucky to be around such talent."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.