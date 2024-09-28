Orange Cassidy Makes Bold Claim About AEW Women's Division

As an AEW original, Orange Cassidy has been a first-hand witness to the overall growth of the company. During a recent appearance on "Barstool Rasslin," Cassidy more closely assessed All Elite Wrestling, specifically its women's division. In doing so, the former International Champion also boldly stated that AEW currently has "the best women's division ever assembled."

Advertisement

"We're talking Jamie Hayter just came back, and we all know how great Jamie Hayter is," Cassidy said. "We have Mercedes [Mone] here, CEO, doing that dance that we all try to do, but we can't do it as good as her. Then you also have my former friend who punched me in the face and stabbed me in the back, Kris Statlander. I think she's a phenomenal professional wrestler. Well, this is going to come out after, but I'm looking forward to the Street Fight between Willow [Nightingale] and Kris at All Out. Then Anna Jay just went to STARDOM, and she's gonna come back. Already from the stuff I've seen, she's coming back stronger than ever. Obviously, you saw Mariah [May], Toni [Storm at AEW All In]."

In the present-day, the AEW women's division is foremost represented by a pair of champions — AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Mone claimed the TBS Championship with a victory over Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, while May's title win came at AEW All In. Elsewhere, the recently returned Jamie Hayter is notably feuding with a fellow former AEW Women's Champion in the form of Saraya.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.