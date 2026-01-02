Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Made Year's 'Biggest Miss' With John Cena Story

Tommy Dreamer has named the John Cena story as one of the biggest misses in WWE history.

Dreamer recently assessed 2025 in the world of pro wrestling on "Busted Open" and called the Cena heel turn a major missed opportunity, despite believing it would have generated significant revenue for WWE. He went on to say that the controversial move stands as the second biggest missed opportunity in WWE history, behind the end of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

"I thought, probably money-wise, merch-wise, it didn't make a difference, but I would talk about the John Cena heel turn, was perhaps the biggest miss of 2025. Maybe the biggest miss in WWE history, for some," declared Dreamer. "For me, it's number two in the misses of WWE, where the Undertaker losing at WrestleMania would be number one. And then this would be number two."

After Cena turned heel, Dreamer said he was surprised that some fans continued to cheer for him, despite his turn on one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces, Cody Rhodes. He was also convinced that the heel turn would be short-lived, believing Cena would leave WWE as a good guy, which is essentially what happened. Dreamer, who was joined by AEW's Thunder Rosa on the show, stated that he is still not over The Undertaker's Streak ending, arguing how it's a blemish on the career of one of the greats of pro wrestling.

"I feel it's a blemish. It's an asterisk. You know me, and I know you, we love real sports, it's an asterisk on your career, a blemish that didn't need to happen, right?" added the former ECW star.

Rosa, meanwhile, named the Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton spat on-screen, where they traded barbs on the mic, a blemish for her in 2025.