Tommy Dreamer Talks Risks Of John Cena WWE Heel Turn, Whether He'll Retire As Babyface

John Cena's heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 41 is the most talked about WWE storyline right now, from within the professional wrestling sphere to the rest of pop culture media. While many fans were excited to cheer on seemingly forever-babyface Cena during his retirement tour, the former "Dr. of Thuganomics" broke up with them in a promo on "WWE Raw." While Cena is still getting reactions, both boos and cheers, ECW legend and "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer acknowledged how big a risk this was for WWE.

"If I'm in a room with Triple H and I'm in a room with whoever the powers that be, I'd be like, 'Okay. Well we're selling out. We're doing really, really good. This is a massive risk,'" he said. "I would also bring up the fact of retirement tours are a draw no matter what and this is a big risk. It was a bigger risk than most would ever know. Because if it didn't work or it didn't get over you would lose the John Cena retirement tour. Now, we're more talking about John Cena winning the title and the record and being a d*** as opposed to the tour."

Despite going in to WrestleMania 41 as a heel who seemingly aligned himself with former "Once in a Lifetime" nemesis Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dreamer doesn't think Cena will retire that way. He believes the principles of "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" will prevail at the end of the year.

"I don't think John Cena is going out as a bad guy. I 100% don't think that's happening, though it would be great," he said. "John Cena goes out as a babyface at the end of the day."

