Backstage Report On NJPW Star Yota Tsuji's AEW Criticism

In two days, the careers of the current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji, and AEW star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, will change, and NJPW as a whole will be affected, as these two will duke it out in a Winner Takes All match on Japan's grandest stage, the Tokyo Dome. Ahead of their clash at Wrestle Kingdom 20, Tsuji did not mince his words about how he feels about NJPW's affiliation with AEW, which has many wondering whether his words come from his character or from his true perspective.

In an interview with NJPW, Tsuji said he is fighting for his company and noted that its ties with AEW need to be cut, as he doesn't see how they benefit stars like himself in New Japan. While some believed the interview was kayfabe, given the NJPW versus AEW element being heavily implied in this match, sources in New Japan told Fightful Select that the words of the Unaffiliated member were not scripted; rather, the opposite. In addition, it appears that the Global Heavyweight Champion has been quite vocal about this relationship, especially when participating in cross-promotional US-based shows, despite working a few in the past.

According to Fightful, Tsuji was considered a challenger for the AEW World Championship at the 2024 Forbidden Door pay-per-view against former champion, Swerve Strickland. However, former New Japan talent and current AEW starlight, Will Ospreay, took his place. As of today, Tsuji has been the Global Heavyweight Champion for 81 days, winning it from Gabe Kidd at King of Pro-Wrestling in October. Meanwhile, Takeshita stamped his name in the World Heavyweight Championship column at the same event. For both men, it is their first reign with their respective titles. Wrestle Kingdom will air live this Sunday on NJPW World.