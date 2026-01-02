Title Match Added To Tonight's WWE SmackDown As Show Returns To Three Hours

WWE looks to ring in the new year with its first flagship show of the year, "WWE SmackDown," tonight. Now back to its three-hour block, the show has added new matches, including a title rematch in the women's division.

After becoming the two-time WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green hoped the new year would bring her easier challengers and a longer reign than her first. Unfortunately, to move toward the future, she must face her past once more as she defends her championship against the former champion she ripped the title away from this past November, Giulia. Can the "Hot Mess" shield herself from the "Beautiful Madness" that Giulia will bring?

Also in the women's division, WWE's top tag teams will form temporary alliances in an eight-woman tag team match, as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest and Aleister Black will add another chapter to their fiery rivalry as they collide in an Ambulance Match. Speaking of passions burning brightly, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre will lay out the stipulations for each stage of the upcoming Three Stages of Hell match he has with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next Friday (January 9).