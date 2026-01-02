Madison Rayne Announces Retirement Following ROH Match

A number of stars from around the world have bid farewell to the wrestling business over the past few years, hanging up their boots and entering retirement, and the latest performer to wrestle their final match is Madison Rayne.

Rayne teamed up with her long-time friend Deonna Purrazzo on the January 1 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," with the duo being defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante. After she got backstage, Rayne cut a promo for the Ring of Honor social media pages where she revealed that she just wrestled her final match, and how the passing of her late father led her to lose a piece of herself which influenced her decision.

"This business is all I've known for 20 years. It's brought me all over the world. It's given me best friends that'll last a lifetime. But tonight was exceptionally emotional because this is the end of an era for Madison Rayne, and I knew it was coming. This time comes in everyone's career, but when I lost my dad earlier this year, I lost a piece of myself too. But I'm refinding that purpose, and that self back here. Coaching, helping with the next generation." Rayne then turned to a very emotional Purrazzo, letting her know that while she might have hung her boots up, their is still work to be done for the first-ever ROH Women's Pure Champion.

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner. I couldn't have asked for a better moment, a better night. And to ride this wave out and end this era with you as my partner and my best friend, it was perfect. It was a perfect way to end a 20-year ride, and I love you so much. But you still have work to do champ. Alright, dry up the tears? we still have work to do, But yes, it was incredibly emotional in all the best ways. I love you."

Rayne concludes her 20 year career as one of the most decorated female wrestlers of the 21st century in the United States. The majority of her success came in TNA Wrestling where she became a five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, as well as a three-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She would also hold titles in both SHIMMER and OVW, and was one of the participants in the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic tournament, which she was eliminated from by Mercedes Martinez in the first round.